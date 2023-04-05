The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three female passengers while thirteen others sustained various degrees of injuries when a commercial bus caught fire in the state.

The Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

He said the commercial vehicle caught fire around the Government Technical College in Nasarawa Local Government Area but fire personnel and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps successfully put out the fire rescuing most of the victims.

According to Abdullahi, the three women in the bus were burnt beyond recognition, while the remaining 13 victims, who sustained various degrees of injury, were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.