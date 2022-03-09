Fire Engulfs Mobil Filling Station in Mushin, Lagos State

Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at Mobil filling station located at Alakara Bus Stop, Idi Oro, Mushin, Lagos.

The station was said to be dispensing fuel when the blazing inferno ensued.

A thick black smoke could be seen rising high from the roof of the building.

The fire is said to have spread to a 3 storey residential building opposite Alakara Police Station, Mushin, Lagos.

According to NEMA No life was lost and no one injured.

So far, Containment of the fire has been very successful.

Efforts is ongoing to salvage the 3 storey building from being totally consumed.

But the Mobil Filling Station has been sealed off by the Disaster Management Unit of Lagos Police Command.

Presently, out of the 33,000 litres of 4 compartment, the explosion is said to have started while only one Compartment was being discharge.

With total control of the fire, the remaining 3 compartment are being discharge to ensure the safety of the community.