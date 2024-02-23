Former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court Ilorin in the sum of ₦50,000,000.

He is also to provide two sureties with landed properties in Ilorin, the state capital.

The former governor was arraigned on Friday, February 23, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his invitation by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Monday.

Mt. Ahmed will also deposit his international passport with the court among other conditions.

He is expected to be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, until those bail conditions are perfected.

