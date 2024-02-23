Former National Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, on Friday, won the Edo State Labour Party governorship primary election.

The Returning Officer for the election and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Akpata as the winner after collating the results.

Mr Emetu said Akpata polled 316 votes to emerge the winner of the exercise.

After his emergence, Akpata paid tribute to a former governor of Ondo State and NBA president Rotimi Akeredolu who was buried on the same day.

He also thanked his supporters and members of the party for their backing, promising to work for the good of the state if he wins the governorship election.

His victory comes months after he declared interest in the Edo State governorship race under the Labour Party.