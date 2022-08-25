Some lawyers stole phones at NBA Annual conference – Akpata

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata said any lawyer found responsible for the vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, and assault on officials will be prosecuted.

Mr Akpata stated this on Thursday during the Annual General Meeting of the NBA holding at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

Some aggrieved lawyers who did not get their conference materials on time had stormed the registration centre on Tuesday and looted the booth.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr Akpata gave a vivid explanation of circumstances surrounding the delayed distribution which was all in a bid to give lawyers the best conference experience.

He said that the NBA under his watch had agreed with the vendor since June this year, on a quality of bag that was superior and that 70 percent had been paid, only for the vendor to renege on the deal and supply a batch of bags that was inferior, which led to the delay in delivery to lawyers.

He said: “No one said we will not encounter difficulties in life but the hall mark is how quickly do we resolve such difficulties.

“I hereby assure the generality of Nigerian legal practitioners that any lawyer found complicit in vandalisation of conference booths, theft of phones, assault on officials will be prosecuted.”