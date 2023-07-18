The Nigerian Bar Association-section on legal practice has held its 2023 annual conference in Abuja with the theme “Legal practice with out borders”.

The conference is to explore the frontiers of organ donation and transplantation under Nigeria law.

The focus of this year’s conference is on examining the practice of law in Nigeria in an ever globalized and international environment.

Legal practitioners are seen as the intermediaries between the people and justice and as such must embrace honesty, transparency, and integrity.

Section 2 of the legal practitioners act , protects the practice space, and stipulates that lawyers must endeavor to be ethical and professional.

Although they are at liberty to engage in cross border charging of fees, by determining what ever currency they deem fit, that should not be the motivation for their practice.

Advertisement

To this end, a new code of conduct for legal practitioners is set to be launched in 2024 to fight corruption within the bar.

This will help guide the practice of lawyers and ensure they do not fall short of the ethics of the profession.

At this conference lawyers will deepen their knowledge of globalization in the practice of law.

Legal Practice Without Borders’ interrogates the widening scope of the legal services market and lifts the veil on jurisdictional stonewalling.”