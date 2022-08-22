NBA Conference: Chimamanda calls for cheaper, simpler legal procedures

The opening ceremony of the 62nd annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, has ended.

The theme of the event holding in Lagos is “Bold Transitions”.

Nigerian bestselling author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in her keynote address urged stakeholders in the Nigerian Justice sector including lawyers and judges to make legal procedures simpler and cheaper for the benefit of the common man. She also called for the full use of technology in the administration of justice.

In her words, “many Nigerians are disillusioned with our justice system, they believe justice is for sale. In Nigeria, injustice is often swept aside in the name of peace, but real peace cannot thrive this way. We can’t ignore the abuses by our religious or community leaders and focus on only political leaders.”

Delegates at the well-attended event include the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, the incoming president of the Body, Yakubu Maikyau, and oldest female lawyer in Nigeria, Folake Solanke.

Also present are The chief judge of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who is also representing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo who is representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Among the Notable personalities are the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the main Opposition, People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; the Vice Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives’ Congress, Kashim Shettima; and the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is now the presidential candidate of the Labour party.

This year’s conference has several technical sessions where speakers will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisaging the future of the legal profession in particular and Nigeria in general within the context of a rapidly changing world.

Among the scheduled sessions is a highly anticipated plenary for the key presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to speak on the topic, “Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond.”

Meanwhile, the plenary on the key presidential candidates at the NBA Annual general conference is ongoing.

Former NBA president, Olisa Agbakoba is chairing the session.

The panellists are the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the main opposition, People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the Vice Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives’ Congress, Kashim Shettima; former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is now the presidential candidate of the Labour Party; and a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Retired Justice Peter Umeadi, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.