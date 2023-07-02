The Nigerian legal framework must be robust so as to facilitate the growth of businesses especially the small and medium enterprises.

That will be the thrust of this week’s International Business Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law.

One of the main objectives of the present administration is reviving the economy and promoting businesses so as to ensure improved development across sectors in the country.

As a way to set an agenda, These lawyers will converge in their numbers at their annual conference in Lagos on July 5

the theme is The Nigeria Business Landscape- Priorities of Law, Policy and Regulation,”

The organisers say, governments and policy makers need to ensure regulations that govern the business terrain are consistent, enforceable, as well as being attractive for investments and talents.

The event will also attract stakeholders such as industry regulators and experts from the public and private sectors will be in attendance, just as

relevant AGENCIES will be on ground at the regulatory clinic to address concerns by the lawyers.

The NBA-SBL conference has remained a converging point for decision makers in both the public and private sectors, policy formulators, regulators and industry practitioners seeking solutions to the myriad challenges limiting businesses, since its inception in 2004.

