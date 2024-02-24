Ogun State Government has placed an order for the purchase of 100 trailer loads of rice to be sold at cheaper rates to residents to cushion the effect of the rise in the prices of goods in the country.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the elderly and the vulnerable in the society would get free allocation.

In order to reduce the effects of the economic hardship on residents of Ogun State, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun has ordered for 100 trailer loads of rice which would be sold at control price.

While other steps are being taken by the federal and state governments to address the current economic situation.

He made this known during a stakeholders meeting held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The Governor said the poor, the elderly, and the vulnerable would enjoy free allocation.

The Governor also assured the people that President Bola Tinubu is fully in charge and knows what he is doing.

He said the President is on a mission to rescue the country and Nigerians will soon start seeing the manifestation of his policies put in place to curtail the rising inflation

He said his administration will continue to give priority to the welfare and. Wellbeing of the people as he recently rolled out palliative measures worth 5billion naira to cater for the people of the state.