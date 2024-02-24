Security Experts have called on the Nigerian Army to adequately sanction officers who violate Human Rights and also Compensate Victims as this will help build a cordial Civil-Military Affairs.

They said this at a one day Human Rights Seminar organized by the Nigerian Army in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

In recent times, there have been accusations against the Nigerian Military for Human Rights Violations especially among the civilian populations.

These violations are as a result of the use of technological advanced weapons and high handedness of some military officers which results in casualties.

These actions instill fear, skepticism, apprehension and lack of trust in the intention and activities of the military.

Advertisement

To proffer solutions to these challenges, the Nigerian Army is organizing this Human Rights Seminar for military officers, Rights advocacy groups and civil society groups.

The aim is to come up with measures to tackle human rights violations among civilian populations.

In proffering solutions to the challenge, security experts advocate for a strict compliance to the rule of law, prompt sanctions of offenders and adequate compensation for the victims

The Nigerian Army assures adequate training of its men to work within the rules of engagement.

The Seminar is expected to build a robust relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Civilian Population and drastically reduce casualties recorded from its operations.