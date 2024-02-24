The House of Representatives says it will expand consultations to amend the Petroleum Industry Act to include downstream stakeholders on the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

This, its Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream says, is to restore industrial peace and harmony in the sector.

Multiple charges, sharp practices and rising costs of transportation are some of the issues plaguing the oil sector.

The National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, recently declared a nationwide strike as a result of debts it says its members incur transporting petrol from one location to another.

The intervention of the National Security Adviser saved Nigerians another round of queues across retail outlets.

A meeting at the instance of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream is to ensure the suspended strike is not revisited.

Leaders from NARTO and PETROAN, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, appeared before the parliamentarians.

NARTO says its members have been running at a loss as it accuses oil marketers of ignoring pleas for a review of transport charges

For PETROAN, the challenge of under dispensing of Petroleum products is being addressed with vigour across gas stations.

The Association says 7000 of its members are still waiting for the federal government to patronise them for Compressed Natural Gas, CNG.

The session later went behind closed doors which lasted for about two hours.

Chairman of the Committee says the leadership of the House will meet with an expanded team in its bid to find lasting solution to the crisis in the sector.

The committee’s mandate is to find ways to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians in the face of subsidy removal, rising cost of living, insecurity, inflation and instability of exchange rates.