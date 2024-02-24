In a bid to foster peace amongst citizens of Borno, the state government has convened a meeting with traditional rulers to provide a platform for sensitization, and dialogue on peace-building and reintegration process in the state.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening capacity of the traditional institutions on best ways to foster peace in their domains.

Traditional leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from the civil society organizations converged at hall to discuss issues affecting the state.

It’s a peace building workshop tagged “Together We Shall Build Borno Back Better”

The state government believes that to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed and, peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose

Representative from Peace Ambassadors Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment stress the need for more support to traditional rulers to preach peace as they are closest to the people.

Traditional leaders here affirmed their commitment to encourage people to live in harmony in their domains.

As displaced persons are now being resettled back to their places of abode, government and civil society organizations are taking a holistic approach on how to foster peaceful coexistence among returnees.