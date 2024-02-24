The Katsina state Government has inaugurated a special taskforce to ensure compliance with measures to ensure food security.

This is among many measures taken by the state government to ensure availability of food items across the state.

With the recent hike in food prices across the board, Katsina already had faced a major setback in food production in the last few years due to insecurity.

Before now, farmers in the state cultivated over I.60 million hectares of land to produce assorted grains for domestic use and supply to other markets in the country and beyond.

About nine local governments in the southern part of the state known to be major suppliers of maize millet cotton and many agricultural produce are now witnessing a major setback in farming because of the prevailing insecurity.

The government is concerned about the trend of events and consequences of a possible shortage of food if the situation persists

The sudden hike in food items is a reality many families are still struggling to cope with.

At present, a measure of maize millet and some grains cost about 1500 naira as against their usual price of 700 naira each.

The task ahead of this committee of senior citizens of the state are many.

Especially now that Ramadan is just around the corner, a period when Muslims are expected to show generosity to fellow believers.

Although, the federal government is working out the release of grains from its reserve, efforts to stop illegal export of food items across the country are also yielding results.