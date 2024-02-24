The International Transport Workers’ Federation has awarded a multi-million dollars grant for the establishment of a seafarers recreation centre in Lagos.

Senior Correspondent, Sharon Ijasan report that Workers in the maritime sector have received a grant from the International Transport Workers Federation, ITF.

Representatives of the ITF were on a working visit to Nigeria, to meet with various stakeholders in the maritime sector in the country.

Addressing workers in Lagos, an official of ITF said the decision to donate towards achieving a Seafarers Recreation Centre was made to enhance the welfare of workers in the sector.

The President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Adewale Adeyanju, who also is the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, stated that the Seafarers Recreational Centre will serve as a rallying point for seafarers and a welcoming environment for those onboard, during port calls.

The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh affirmed that the organisation will support the union’s project.

Advertisement

When completed, the Seafarers Recreational Centre, is expected to enhance seafarers’ mental, emotional and social well-being.