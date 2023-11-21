The House Committee on Finance has placed the National Lottery Trust Fund on status enquiry for spending 100 per cent of its internally generated revenue.

The Lawmakers are now to appoint an external auditor to take a cursory look at the accounts of the Fund for further legislative action.

The James Faleke-led House of Representatives Committee on Finance is continuing its scrutiny of the financial records of Ministries, Departments and agencies of Government.

This is in continuation of its work on the next Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The National Lottery Trust Fund takes the stand and briefs the legislators of its activities.

Its Executive Secretary, Bello Maigari, tells the Committee the Fund has so far this year, generated N2.49 billion and that the entire sum was expended on various projects.

The N6.28 billion generated in 2022 was also spent on various projects carried out by the Fund.

The Committee is concerned that all monies generated by the Fund was spent and so, directs the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to initiate a probe.

The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos International Trade Fair also appeared before the panel.

Both agencies are directed to provide all relevant documents to support their claims.