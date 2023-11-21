The Federal Government has flagged off the 2024/2025 Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan’s nomination interview.

The Ministry of Education, says the selection process shall be merit based , with attention given to the quality of research proposal and projected developmental impact after study is completed.

The Commonwealth of Nations, consists of 53 member states which were mostly former territories of the British Empire.

Although members have no legal obligation towards one another, they try to encourage shared values through the quadrennial Commonwealth Games as well as educational and cultural exchanges.

The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan is an international programme, through which governments of Commonwealth nations ,offer scholarships and fellowships to citizens of other Commonwealth countries.

Nigeria has been a beneficiary of this programme since its inception in 1959.

Today’s ceremony kick starts another selection process for the most qualified Nigerians , that will compete globally with candidates from other Commonwealth Countries.

About two thousand applicants put in entries this time, through the electronic application system.

Since its inception in 1959, more than 30,000 Individuals have benefited from the commonwealth scholarship awards with majority of them from Nigeria.

