The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar, has met with critical stakeholders in Bokkos Local Government as part of efforts towards finding a solution to the prevailing conflict in the area.

The leadership of the special taskforce wants the stakeholders to prioritise the prevention of violence and end the cycle of reprisal attacks.

A seminar of stakeholders across the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

They are here at the headquarters of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, on the invitation of the general officer commanding the division to discuss sustainable ways to achieve lasting peace as well as tackling all actions that trigger violence in the area.

Advertisement

Lives and property have been lost in the area due to the insecurity and criminal activities.

The commander of Operation Safe Haven, warned all stakeholders in attendance against breaking the law, or aiding and abetting of any kind.

He says the stakeholders must take responsibility for the prevention of crime and ending the deadly cycle of violence and reprisals in Bokkos and Other areas.

The operation Safe Haven disclosed that the sponsors of violence have been identified and there are already ongoing efforts to eliminate all threats to peace and security.

Advertisement

Some of the stakeholders that spoke at the event thanked the troops and their leadership for the swift intervention in tackling the recent emerging issues that could have triggered a violent situation in Bokkos.

They pledged their full cooperation to the security operatives in the state.

Operation safe haven says those involved in criminal acts such as destroying farmlands, cattle rustling, and cow poisoning will not only be made to pay compensation but will also be prosecuted.

Advertisement