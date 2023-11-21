House of Representatives Committee on Banking and other Ancillary Institutions has promised to partner the judicial arm of government with the aim to strengthen asset recovery process in the country.

The committee made this public at a workshop in Enugu, where it plans to partner Asset Management corporation of Nigeria. (AMCON) to evolve mechanism to speed up assets recovery process.

The committee resolved to rescue Nigerians by proposing setting up Special Task Force tribunal to recover the country’s assets domicile in the hands of alleged corrupt individuals.

AMCON chairman solicits the support of the legislators and judiciary with the aim to fast track commission assets recovery cases.

