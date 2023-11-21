The Police in Nasarawa State has warned politicians to avoid making inciteful comments capable of causing violence in the state.

This is coming ahead of the much anticipated Appeal court judgement on the state’s governorship elections.

In October 2023, David Umbugadu of the PDP was declared winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa, by the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Dissatisfied with this , the Governor, Abdullahi Sule approached the court of appeal in Abuja, challenging the decision.

After hearing both parties, the court reserved judgment and would be unveiling its decision in a few days.

The people of Nasarawa State are anticipating this judgment amid tension, against the backdrop of reactions that earlier trailed the lower court’s decision.

The Police is now assuring residents it will maintain law and order.

It also says those caught fermenting trouble will be decisively deal with.

The police will be collaborating with other security agencies in the state on this security mission.