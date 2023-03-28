The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

Advertisement

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

Advertisement

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

Advertisement

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

Advertisement

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.

GUNMEN KILL TWO NSCDC OFFICERS IN IMO

Advertisement

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and two MTN staff in Ngor Okpalla council area of Imo state

Advertisement

Addressing Journalists on the ugly Development in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, the NSCDC State Commandant Matthew Ovye says the slain officers were in their official duty of monitoring critical national assets in the area before the hoodlums ambushed and attacked them.

Ovye who expressed sadness over the killings also says investigations are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Advertisement

NIGERIAN TROOPS RAID 6 BOKO HARAM CAMPS, KILL UNCONFIRMED NUMBERS OF TERRORISTS IN BAMA

Advertisement

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly killed Unconfirmed numbers of Boko Haram after raiding 6 camps of the terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the North East of Borno state.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists were killed after a guj battle by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

Advertisement

The Intelligence Sources reveals that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists hideouts in Bula Agaida, Bula Yaga, Bula Lambai, Kuluri, Bula Umar and New Churchur in Bama Local Government Area.