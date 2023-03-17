The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp Zamfara State Command, Muhammad Bello Muazu has charged officers and men of the Command to be neutral and diligent during this Saturday’s Governorship and state Assembly elections.

He says maintaining high level of professionalism and neutrality in the discharge of their Constitutional roles, will play a vital role in the quest for credible polls.

Addressing troops deployed for the election at the Command’s Headquarters in Gusau, Commandant Mu’azu opined that the Corp has galvanized all facets of the units and special forces to ensure a free, fair and rancor free elections

He adds that in line with the electoral Acts 2022 as amended, the Corp is committed in ensuring adequate personnel deployment in synergy with sister agencies to curb any form of threat to electorates and officials conducting the elections

The Zamfara NSCDC State Boss noted that the command has placed an eagle eye on all Critical Infrastructures and National assets as enshrined in the primary mandate of the Corps during and after the elections

Mr. Muhammad Muazu enjoin the people not to be perturbed as the Corp in conjunction with sister agencies is poised to providing adequate security coverage across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state.