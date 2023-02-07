The newly posted commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto , Bala Alkali Argungu has warned personnel of the of the Corp against partisanship before, during and after the conduct of the general election.

The Commandant made the call in Sokoto while addressing the personnel on the forthcoming general election, where he warned that any personnel caught violating the electoral code of conduct of the corps will be punished accordingly.

He advised personnel on the need to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and other relevant guidelines covering the election in order to be effective in their line of election duties.

In a related development, the Sokoto state police said the command in collaboration with inter agency consultative committee on election security have arraigned ten political thugs arrested in various locations in Sokoto state.

The state police commissioner, Ussaini Gumel warned politicians against arming and working with political thugs as the command will not hesitate to wade the big stick against anybody found wanting no matter how highly placed.