The All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state has described the results of the just concluded governorship and House of

Assembly election in the state as unacceptable.

The chairman of the party Stephen Nduekpo made this known at the party’s secretariat in Uyo, the state capital where he alleged that the just concluded election is a rape of democracy and calling for the removal of the resident electoral commissioner in the state.

Advertisement

He said “The Akwa Ibom state APC rejects in his entirety the outcome of the Sham election conducted on Saturday, 18 March 2023 by Independent National electoral Commission, INEC in Akwa Ibom state.

“To further show INEC’s partisanship and contempt for the APC in Akwa Ibom state, despite the recent judgment of the Supreme Court and the expert court order directed at INEC to include the name of our gubernatorial candidate Obong Akanimo-Udofia on the ballots, INEC, Akwa Ibom state defied that order.

“We call on the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to immediately remove the resident electoral commissioner for his complicity for this rape of our democracy.