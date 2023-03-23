Governor Fintiri campaign organisation and non governmental Organisations have called for the immediate removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yinusa for allegedly manipulating the rerun governorship election process to favour the APC candidate, Aishatu Binani.

Addressing press conference in Yola, a top ranking member of the governorship campaign council of the PDP raised concern over inflating the polling units as officially declared from 69 to 77 for the rerun exercise.

In a related development, a non-governmental Organization under the banner of Adamawa State Coalition of Civil Society for Peace Transparency Accountably and Human Right has passed a vote of no confidence on the REC.

Advertisement

Reacting to the calls, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Hudu, denied partisanship or planning to give undue influence to All Progressives Congress candidate.

The commission in a statement by Dahiru Jauro, the Public Relations Officer in Adamawa denied the allegation.

Advertisement

He said it is the prerogative of the national body to slate the date for the conduct of the re-run of any inconclusive poll, insisting that the state REC was never partisanship and would work in line with Electoral Act to complete the elections and make a return.