The Adamawa state chapter of Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC and Conference of Nigeria Political parties are at loggerheads over call for removal of the state resident electorate commissioner ahead of supplementary election scheduled for Saturday.

State chairman of CNPP Jafaru Jireh advised chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu not to yield to any pressure for the REC’s removal insisting that the REC must be allowed to complete the exercise but the IPAC state Chairman Bello Babajo believes the resident electoral commissioner must be removed.

Speaking at a meeting, the IPAC state Chairman Bello Babajo called on calls for security agencies to arrest the CNPP leadership in Adamawa state.

He called on INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu to immediately remove the residential electoral commissioner, Hudu Ari and replace him with a competent head that will be fair during the supplementary election.

The chairman of IPAC in the state, Mr Bello Babajo who led other members of the group during a briefing, said IPAC lost confidence in him after Ari was allegedly heard instructing his subordinate to ensure landslide victory for a particular governorship candidate in Fufore.