Israel announces the deal days after newly-inducted NATO member Finland bought its David’s Sling missile defence system.

Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400m) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, its defence ministry announced on Monday.

“The Spike missiles will strengthen the Greek army’s portfolio of operational tools and we expect further expansion through strategic collaborations in the near future,” said Yoav Har-Even, the CEO of state-owned defence contractor Rafael which produces the anti-tank missiles.

The announcement comes on the heels of a defence deal with newly-inducted NATO member Finland.

Last week, Finland agreed to a deal with Israel and Rafael after it became a NATO member on April 4, ending nearly 70 years of military non-alignment.

The weapons contractor is to provide the new NATO member with the advanced air defence system, David’s Sling, through a 316 million euros ($345m) deal that still hinges on US approval. The Sling is designed to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles.

Israel has said its deals with both countries will boost ties between them, particularly when it comes to defence collaborations. The country has emerged as one of the top defence exporters in the world.