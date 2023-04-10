Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi says the agency has been very transparent in its operations by ensuring that information of its raids are made available to Nigerians.

Speaking on Monday’s edition of ThisMorning with Yori Folarin, the Spokesperson said the measures that have been put in place by the current leadership of the agency has made it extremely difficult for anybody to tamper with evidence.

He added that there are also intelligent services embedded within the system that makes very difficult for misconducts to take place.

Mr Babafemi who spoke on the issue of parade of drug suspects said it serves to educate and inform the public especially on social media.

He added that this also serves as a deterrence for those who are engaged in drug peddling.

On the issue of cartels, the NDLEA spokesman said more than ever before the agency is going after them.

“In the last two years, I can tell you that have taken out of circulation more than 40 drug Barons which is huge.

“The agency have been able to cripple their activities including freezing their assets and monies in the banks.”

He noted that some of the drugs that found their way into the country are moved from one location to another.

Mr Babafemi stated that as the drug dealers are devising means to hide the drugs, NDLEA operatives are also upping their games in terms of carrying out diligent searches.

Speaking on seized drugs, the NDLEA spokesman said the drugs seized during raids are warehoused until the case is determined in the court.

“After the court gives its judgment, the agency goes back to obtain an order for destroying the drugs publicly.

“The Public is also invited to witness the public destruction of these drugs.