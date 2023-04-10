A middle-aged man has been stoned to death on Easter Monday after he crushed four persons to death in a road crash that occurred at Ijoka Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The man whose identify is still unknown was driving a Toyota car along the road and suddenly skidded off its lane to crush the victims who were on commercial motorcycles.

Sympathisers who rushed to the scene to rescue the driver found some fetish items inside the vehicle, raising suspicion that the driver was a “yahoo boy.”

Angered by what they saw in the car, the sympathizers who are mostly commercial motorcyclists known as Okada riders descended on the driver and beat him to a point of comatose.

Shortly after, men of the state police command arrived the scene and took the driver’s corpse away from the scene.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami Omisanya confirmed the incident.

She said the Driver couldn’t survive the mob attack.