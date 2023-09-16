The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced that his ministry will assist the Public Complaints Commission in its role in arbitration, particularly through Alternative Dispute Resolution, or ADR.

This was expressed by the Minister during a courtesy visit by Commission management in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Idris noted that the activities of the Commission were underreported and assured the Commission that it will henceforth get the needed publicity so that more Nigerians can benefit from the services amid efforts to restore confidence in government services.

He said; “We all know that there’s a gradual erosion in the kind of trust and confidence that Nigerians have over the years in government and its officials, and that is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is saying that the renewed hope agenda is not just about renewing the hope of Nigerians about the President but about renewing the hope of Nigerians about Nigeria itself, and all of us have a role to play in that assignment.”

The Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf said that between July 1st, 2021, and June 1st, 2023, the Commission received 258,780 complaints and resolved over 170, 000.

He said: “The figures were in addition to cases initiated by the Commission to address systemic issues in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, and the Private Sector.”

The Minister agreed to thoroughly investigate the Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission’s requests for assistance in obtaining permission for a license to improve its operations and other matters.