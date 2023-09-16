The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is prepared to partner with the Nasarawa State government on developing rail lines and road transportation networks.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike stated this when the Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa visited him in his office in Abuja on Friday.

Nasarawa is closely intertwined with the FCT, with a substantial percentage of the FCT workforce living in settlements in Nasarawa state

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule in fact puts the number of people living in his state and transiting to work in Abuja at over40 per cent and his visit to the FCT Minister is to forge a partnership for mutual development of his state and the FCT

Developing Public transportation is key in the plans of Mr Wike and he says the FCTA would open discussions with the Nasarawa government on the development of the metro rail line from Apo to Keffi and the completion of the road network from Abacha Barracks to Masaka.

Mr. Wike added that efforts are in top gear to rehabilitate the metro line as directed by President Bola Tinubu, with the deadline for completion in the next seven months.

But the key challenge affecting theses lofty plans for development is the insufficiency of funds.

Governor Sule is pleased with the progress made at this meeting.

He disclosed agreements reached between the Nasarawa governments and the former FCT Minister, was that the 22 motor parks causing traffic on the road between the two entities would be collapsed and a terminal built in their place.

To this end, a terminal that could accommodate 900 vehicles had been built on seven hectares of land and was already in use.

On the metro train rail line, Mr Sule is more interested in how his state and key into the FCT additional metro line development from the FCT.

The Nasarawa state Governor believes the development of the rail transport linking Abuja city with Nasarawa would open another area of development for housing, not only for Nasarawa residents but also for the FCT.