Just two days after assuming office as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike has revealed plans by the Federal Capital Territory Authority to restart the Abuja Rail Mass Transit.

Speaking after an assessment of the rail terminal, the Honourable Minister disclosed that the Rail Mass Transit system will be completed and commissioned in a few months as it is instrumental in reducing traffic congestion in the city.

He revealed that funds for the rehabilitation and start of the Rail system has been made available as he assured that projects of this nature would not be abandoned.

He was accompanied by the Hon Minster of State of the FCT, Hon Mairiga Mahmud.