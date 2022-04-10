Peace Mass Transit assures course of justice will not be obstructed

Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited’s management has stated that as a law-abiding corporate citizen, it will continue to do everything in its power to follow judicial processes and procedures rather than obstruct justice.

The General Manager of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited,Ifeanyi Enete, gave this guarantee on behalf of the company over the weekend.

In a statement issued Sunday, the corporation said it would take immediate steps to address the outcome of a case filed by one of its clients in an Enugu High Court on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

While it stated that it will discuss the judgment with its lawyers to determine the next best course of action, it noted that, in accordance with its operational guidelines, its refund policy is effective in the event of unforeseen service failure, particularly when full delivery is operationally impossible.

In the statement which reads in part, the management said, “In our industry, we have the best record and capacity to move passengers on, and get them to their destinations safely, in the event of a break-down, in the course of a journey,” noting that its longevity so far, and appreciable record of service, have been fully merited coming only from God and loyalty, support and commitment of its core customers.

“However, we don’t rule out the possibility that some overzealous staff down the line can sometimes constitute obstacles to realisation of our corporate policy of prompt, enjoyable and safer road transport service for our valued customers. We shall continue to train, re- train and reorient them to become better service delivery agents. Meanwhile, we urge the travelling public, particularly our esteemed dedicated customers, to remain calm and continue to support us as we strive to provide them always, with better, safer and affordable travel facilities.”