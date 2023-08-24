Transportation is one of key areas the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is prepared to turn around in the FCT.

In line with this, his first official inspection of facilities was to the Abuja light Rail Station in Abuja central business district

He pledged to revive the station and make it functional in the shortest possible time.

Mr Wike defined a short and long-term strategy for restoring the Federal Capital Territory’s pride of position in his inaugural briefing, and he is prepared to step on toes to achieve his vision.

He visited the metro station of the Abuja light rail, an indicative of the style of project inspections he says he will adopt.

He is accompanied by the Minister of State FCT Mariga Mahmud and meets with the Chinese expatriates in charge of construction

He is not satisfied that facilities were left to waste, noting that this is what has given rise to part of the facilities being vandalised.

Speaking after an assessment of the rail terminal, the Honourable Minister disclosed that the Rail Mass Transit system will be completed and commissioned in a few months as it will be instrumental in reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Funds, he says, are available for the rehabilitation and start of the Rail system.

The Abuja light rail was launched in 2018, but only the section between Abuja Metro Station and the Airport was operational, with an intermediate station at Idu.

But in early 2020, passenger service on the Abuja line was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.