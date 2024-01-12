Minister Of F.C.T, Nyesome Wike has expressed fears over possibilities of meeting up with the May 29th deadline for the commissioning of the Abuja metro line.

He disclosed this during a visit to the rail line, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the state of the substations and theft of some major equipment.

The 823 million dollars, Abuja railway was built by the state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp and was due to be completed by 2015.

Minister Nyesome Wike is not impressed with the state of the metro line.

The substations are covered in dust and cobwebs, and the value of the building is already beginning to depreciate.

Mr Idris Abdullahi, the metro line’s chief security officer, when asked why much of the equipment is missing, claimed Chinese workers frequently carry away the equipment.

The FCT minister faulted the design of the access road. He said it cannot serve as a path for commuters to get to the metro station.

The Abuja light rail mass transit project consists of six lots covering a distance of approximately 285km.