Victims of the Christmas eve attack in communities of Plateau State are still in dire need of assistance as many of them live in IDP camps and barely manage to survive.

Funom Joshua reports that the Christmas Eve militiamen invasion of communities in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi council areas of Plateau State has caused the displacement of more than 15,000 people across the affected communities.

According to available data, 39 villages were attacked, with more than 200 lives lost, and several properties destroyed.

The displaced victims are spread across 15 temporary emergency IDP camps in the area.

On a trip to two internally displaced camps at Bokkos and Barkin Ladi, the living conditions of the people, mostly women and children, is terrible.

Though relief items, mostly food items, clothing, and blankets have come from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and a Peace Foundation,the locals, still look forward to better days.

The displaced victims at this IDP camp in Barkin Ladi got materials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The story is not different from those in Bokkos, here, life is not easy.