Perpetrators of Christmas Eve attacks will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law .

This was the assurance Plateau governor Caleb Mutfwang gave when he paid a visit to some of the wounded victims receiving treatment at the Jos University teaching hospital.

TVC Correspondent, Funom Joshua, visited some of the victims of the Christmas Eve attack by suspected herder militiamen that left more than 100 locals dead across 23 communities in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu Council areas of Plateau State.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, visited to see for himself and also ensure they get the best medical care.

Mr Mutfwang went around the various wards where the victims were receiving treatment

He commiserated with them, and assured that all their hospital bills will be the responsibility of the government, he also promised to support them through recovery and recuperation.

He told journalists shortly after the visit that President Bola Tinubu has given a clear directive to security operatives to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators.

He also personally committed to ensuring the President’s directives are followed to the latter.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, during his condolence visit to Plateau State, assured that all acts of insecurity in the country will soon become history and residents will live in peace and harmony.