The Executive Governor of Plateau State Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved with immediate effect the suspension of the 17 Local Government Areas Chairmen to pave way for the investigation being carried out by the State House of Assembly.

The Plateau State House of Assembly on June 1st 2023 recommended that Seventeen (17) Local Government Areas Chairmen be suspended from service over inability to make available records of their income and expenditure to the house.

This was agreed upon during Plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abok Ayuba

The letter with Ref No. S/PLHA/ADM/124/VOL.VI/XXX was received by the Executive governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Muftwang, recommending the suspension of the Seventeen (17) Local Government Areas Chairmen.

The letter reads in part “In the light of the foregoing, His Excellency hereby approved with immediate effect the suspension of the 17 Local Government Areas Structures to pave way for the investigation being carried out by the house.”

They were subsequently directed to hand over all properties belonging to the Local Government Areas to the Directors of Personnel Management.