Reactions have continued to trail the recent suspension of the 17 Council Chairmen of the Plateau by the State Governor, Caleb Mufwang.

The All Progressives Congress in the state has condemned the act in strong terms, qualifying it as irrational and lacking due process.

The 17 local government chairmen of Plateau State were recently suspended from all official duties by the state governor, Caleb Mufwang.

The decision taken was based on the council chairmen’s inability to meet the time frame given to them to make available all records of their income and expenditure to the State House of Assembly as requested by the lawmakers.

The All Progressives Congress in the state is not happy with the decision, which they condemn in strong terms. They describe the action as irrational, lacking due process, and not in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The party’s spokesperson described the suspension exercise as illegal and carried out by an alleged imposter speaker, who was brought through the backdoor after vacating his seat in October 2021.

The APC in the state believes the act is targeted at maligning the integrity of the local government chairmen who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and whose tenures will expire in October 2024.

The Association of the Local Government Councilors across the 17 council areas of the state, also affected by the suspension, briefed journalists against the action.

The affected people have taken the matter to a court of law to seek legal redress, asserting that they will never leave or hand over their official duties as ordered by the governor.