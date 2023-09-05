Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State on Tuesday, said the plan by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Mr Wale Adedayo was to derail the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The chairmen said Adedayo did not mean well for the state, describing his claim of zero allocation to the third tier of government in the state as unfounded.

The chairmen, during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Government of Ogun State, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi in his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta said they have independently taken steps to investigate all the claims by Mr Adedayo and found out that he was playing to the gallery and outrightly being mischievous.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the group, APC Chairman for Abeokuta South who is also the Chairman of the body, Mr. Henry Fagbenro said the facts and figures showing the disbursement of allocations to local governments in the State in the last four years outrightly negate the claims of the suspended chairman.

“We suspect that Mr Adedayo does not mean well for the state and to us, his plan is to derail this present administration which is already on course,” he said.

Fagbenro noted that the party chairmen, as stakeholders, decided to investigate the truth behind the whole saga but were embarrassed that what was in the media was basically false and misleading.

Advertisement

“SSG sir, if you care to know, when we heard all this fake stories being circulated, we were worried not because we were oblivious of the inclusiveness of the governor in ensuring that he carried all stakeholders along being a stickler to rules and regulations but because we felt the claimant being a chairman cannot say what is not true at his level.

“Albeit, we were taken aback having found out the truth by ourselves and we dissociate ourselves completely from his incendiary and ignoble actions,” he said.

Advertisement

Fagbenro added that contrary to Adedayo’s claims that LG’s received zero allocations, the state government augments the allocation almost on a daily basis while also earmarking funds for them to be able to carryout capital projects.

In his response, Mr Talabi commended the party chairmen for taking the initiative to investigate on their own as major stakeholders in the state describing the step as one in the right direction.

Talabi said the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun has genuinely demonstrated inclusiveness and transparency for all to see knowing that government had not much credibility with the people before the present government came on board.

Advertisement

The state Scribe noted that the Governor was really baffled by the claims of Mr Adedayo knowing that his administration gives hundreds of millions almost on a monthly basis to shore up their allocation so as to fulfil their statutory obligations.

Talabi noted that N1.8 billion has been given to the 20 local governments to undertake infrastructural projects with close supervision of the state in order to ensure the projects are not concentrated in one area.

“So, the governor felt his magnanimity was being taken for granted with all this fallacies. I urge you all to go out there to educate our people whom he may have dissuaded because I know that truth is sacred and will always prevail.

Advertisement

“This administration is open and transparent like no other and I think may be this our passion to ensure that our people are actively involved in the day to day running of government is being taken for granted but the Governor has affirmed that he will continue to do what is right,” the SSG said.