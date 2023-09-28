A former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo has regained freedom, having spent almost 48 hours in Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He regained his freedom after meeting the bail conditions handed down by the presiding judge ,magistrate Adejoke Araba

He was arraigned before Magistrate Adejoke Araba of Magistrate Court 2, Isabo, on Monday, following a petition filed by the Ogun State Government claiming that the former chairman circulated falsehood report against government and the person of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Advertisement

Adedayo was arraigned before the court on a two count charge he however pleaded not guilty to the count charge

” That you Hon Wale Adedayo on the 27th August,2023, at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ hijacking local government funds which knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59 (1) of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent 10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the local governments since May 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.”