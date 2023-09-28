Former Students’ Leaders in Ondo state have urged the Federal Government to ensure that the newly introduced students loan is well monitored to serve its purpose.

They spoke in Akure at the inauguration of newly executive members of the National Association of Ondo state students (NAOSS).

The former student leaders also advised the president to look into the mode of repayment to ensure that students can pay back the loan on the time.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for the initiative, the also called for massive job creation for teeming unemployed youths in the country.

They frowned at the recent increase of tuition fees in most federal universities.