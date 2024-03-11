The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji says the student loan scheme will assist students in achieving their education pursuits, if well implemented.

The Vice Chancellor spoke at the 2024 Labour Colloquium, organised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU.

The Student Loan Bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June, 2023.

The Student Loan Act makes provision for interest-free loan to indigent Nigerian students.

The law is aimed at providing easy access to higher education for the less privileged, through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The issue came to the fore at the 2024 Labour Colloquium, organised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji described the student loan scheme as an important programme that will assist indigent students.

Professor Oladiji said the scheme should be examined to make the mode of repayment easy for students.

The representative of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa urged stakeholders in the education sector to embrace the scheme.