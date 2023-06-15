The National President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Muhammadu Ibrahim has President Bola Tinubu for signing the Student Loan Bill into law.



Speaking at the ongoing conference of the International Labour Organisation, ILO in Geneva Switzerland, Ibrahim encouraged the President to carry various stakeholders along, towards ensuring that the initiative is not hijacked.

President Tinubu signed into law, the bill establishing Student Loan Fund to provide interest-free loans for Nigerians seeking higher education.

A member of President Tinubu’s strategy team, Dele Alake told state house correspondents about signing of the bill into law.

Advertisement

Sponsored by the immediate past Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the bill was introduced in 2016, as part of measures towards addressing funding gaps in the country’s tertiary education.