The International Labour Organisation, ILO has held the first World of Work Summit, with the theme; Social Justice for All.

At the summit in Geneva, Switzerland, workers, employers and government delegates from the 187 member states of ILO, addressed economic issues, including: a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships and labour protection.

According to research, more than 4 billion people have no social protection and 214 million workers, live below the poverty line.

The Director-General ILO, who addressed delegates from 187 member countries at the World of Work Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme; Social Justice for All, stressed the need for social protection.

He encouraged government to reposition social justice, as the keystone of global recovery and ensure that the future is human-centred.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba spoke about the campaign for social justice and how the Nigerian government and employers can improve decent work.