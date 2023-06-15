The International Labour Organisation, ILO has held the first World of Work Summit, with the theme; Social Justice for All.
At the summit in Geneva, Switzerland, workers, employers and government delegates from the 187 member states of ILO, addressed economic issues, including: a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships and labour protection.
According to research, more than 4 billion people have no social protection and 214 million workers, live below the poverty line.
The Director-General ILO, who addressed delegates from 187 member countries at the World of Work Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme; Social Justice for All, stressed the need for social protection.
He encouraged government to reposition social justice, as the keystone of global recovery and ensure that the future is human-centred.
The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba spoke about the campaign for social justice and how the Nigerian government and employers can improve decent work.
