A non governmental organization has treated Over two hundred and fifty residents in Osun State on prevailing medical conditions.

The organizer and former commissioner in the state, said the gesture is motivated by the need to provide free medical support to indigent people.

Many People in the society battle with one medical challenge or the other and a number of factors are hinder them from accessing medical attention among which is financial constraints.

In an effort to alleviate the suffering of the indigent people in Ijabe, located in the Odo Otin Local Government of Osun State, a non-governmental organization has organised a free medical outreach. This initiative aims to provide much-needed medical assistance to those who may not have access to it otherwise.

Former Secretary to the state Government Oyebamiji lauded the gesture and called on other well meaning Nigerians to follow suit.

The head of the medical team, Bolanle Olomola advised the beneficiaries to use their medication as prescribed stressing that health is wealth.

They described the medical outreach as a show of love and value for people at the grassroots.