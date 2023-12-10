About one thousand survivors of insurgency from Gwoza Local Council have benefitted from a medical outreach aimed at improving their health conditions.

This gesture is geared towards bringing succor those affected my conflict.

60 year old Aisha Ali is here to benefit from this medical outreach.

She is one of the thousands of Gwoza residents to be diagnosed free of charge.

Although government and humanitarian organizations provide healthcare support, the situation remains overwhelming.

This gesture by Gwoza Elite Forum is part of their social responsibility and to reach out to the down trodden in the society.

Over 50 medical professionals are here attending to all kinds of aliments.

Free drugs were available for all patients and beneficiaries appreciate the gesture.

The healthcare needs of the survivors of the 13 year conflict in Borno has continued to be of concern to many.

And with such program available, it would no doubt give them a sense of belonging.