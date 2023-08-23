About one thousand Victims of the crises in Zamfara have benefitted from free medical services.

The Victims who are mostly women and children are from Communities bedevilled by activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers which has persisted for almost two decades.

These women and children were forced to vacate their ancestral homes and farmlands due to the activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers.

Some have taken refuge in public Primary Schools while others are squatting with relatives here in Gusau, the state Capital.

The resurgence of Banditry in parts of Zamfara lately, prompted the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) in collaboration with Arewa Health and Social Initiative to provide free medical service to Victims of Insecurity in the state.

Nearly one thousand IDPS will benefit from the gesture.

The Doctors here say most of the ailment affecting the people are communicable diseases and Malnutrition.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke in HAUSA thanked the sponsors for the gesture and call on authorities concerned to empower security agencies with modern equipment to win the battle against Terrorists.

Communities in Zamfara and other northern states are experiencing a resurgence of activities of Terrorists leading to the death of many, destruction of Properties others held captive and payment of levy to Bandits.