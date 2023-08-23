The Kaduna state government has launched a special palliative programme targeting 210,000 households in the state.

At the launch of the programme in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani reaffirmed his commitment to providing support that will cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on residents.

After being sworn in, Governor Uba Sani formed a committee with government officials, the NLC, and other critical stakeholders.

Their primary objective was to explore alternative measures and develop palliative strategies to mitigate the impact of the subsidy removal.

The committee have come to present their report to the Governor upon completion.

Using their findings, Governor Uba Sani announces the launch of a palliative programme for 210,000 households affected by fuel subsidy removal.

He says out of the 5 billion Naira promised by the federal government, N2 billion has been received and allocated for this purpose.

The governor outlines a three-phase approach for palliative distribution.

This will see the distribution of 43,000 rice bags prioritizing disabled, widows, and elderly in its first phase.

Initiatives like subsidized transport, fertilizers, and small business aid will form the second phase.

Reviving the Locomotive Train for affordable transport will follow.

Members of the committee praise the inclusive approach adopted by the Governor:

Governor Uba Sani stresses preventing diversion and disruption.

He reaffirms his commitment to uplifting the underserved and vulnerable in the state.

