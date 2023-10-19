The Ondo State Government has assured the state workforce it will consider the payment of the N35,000 federal government approved wage award.

The government is also planning to distribute no fewer than 10,000 packs of noodles to primary school pupils as part of a palliative measure to alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

At different news briefings held separately in Akure, government officials rolled out plans by the Ondo State government to cushion the effects of removal of petrol subsidy and the plans for the state workforce

The state head of service at a news conference held as part of activities marking the 2023 Public Service Week, said that the state government has promoted 12, 372 workers during the 2023 promotion exercise.

He said government officials have met with Labour to look into how government can pay the recently approved N35,000 wage award

At another press conference, the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju told journalists that government is planning to distribute no fewer than 10,000 packs of noodles to primary school pupils.

The government assured residents of proper monitoring of the palliative materials to ensure that they get to the vulnerable and others.