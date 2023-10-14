A total of one hundred and sixty three thousand, five hundred and eighty two households have benefited from palliative distribution in Yobe state.

That is according to the state’s palliatives committee.

Advertisement

Since the commencement of the distribution of palliatives to cushion the hardship of Nigerians due to fuel subsidy removal, Yobe state Government has not relented in meeting the most vulnerable groups in rural communities who are largely the beneficiaries.

The palliative committee set up by Governor Mai Mala Buni is breaking all barriers by taking palliatives to the less previledged in most remote villages across the state.

So far, more than one hundred thousand persons have benefited from the distribution.

Advertisement

The committee in charge of the process gave an update to Newsmen in Damaturu.

The SEMA boss, Mohammed Goje highlighted those who are priority in the distribution chain

For now, the state Government has shortage of palliatives to meet the remaining beneficiaries in some local government areas of the state.